Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Space | The journey of the Japanese H3 space rocket failed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Space | The journey of the Japanese H3 space rocket failed

The launch seemed to be successful, but the speed of the H3 rocket began to slow down after liftoff.

New The next-generation Japanese H3 space rocket’s journey failed after liftoff on Tuesday. Unlike the failed attempt last month, this time the launch of the rocket appeared to be successful and it was launched.

However, according to live monitoring by the Japan Space Agency, the rocket’s speed began to slow down after liftoff. After determining that the rocket cannot succeed in its mission, the space agency activates its self-destruct system.

The space agency did not immediately offer an explanation for what went wrong with the launch.

The H3 is an observation satellite launch vehicle, which has been envisioned as a possible competitor to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

#Space #journey #Japanese #space #rocket #failed

See also  UN chief asks in Davos to vaccinate the entire world population
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
NBA: Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers handed the Celtics the third straight loss

NBA: Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers handed the Celtics the third straight loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result