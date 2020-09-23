Even if this debris must pass several kilometers from the ISS, NASA decided to carry out this operation as a precaution.

No risk taking. The International Space Station (ISS) will embark on a maneuver Tuesday September 22 to avoid space debris of unknown origin, a NASA announced (in English). The debris should pass to “several kilometers” from the ISS, but as a precaution, it was decided to change the orbit of the station away from the object.

The crew members, two Russians and an American, will have to enter the Soyuz capsule in order to be able to evacuate urgently if necessary. The object is expected to cross the ISS at 12:21 GMT (2:21 a.m. Paris time) on Wednesday.

The ISS is currently flying 421 km over the oceans, and is spinning at 27,500 km / h. At this speed, even a small object can severely damage or even destroy a solar panel or other item. This kind of maneuver is regularly needed. A NASA presentation cited 25 between 1999 and 2018.