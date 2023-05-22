Space | The first Saudis were shot on their way to the International Space Station

SpaceX’s rocket was launched from Florida on Sunday.

A space company On Sunday, SpaceX’s ship set off for the International Space Station (ISS). It is the second ever private trip to the space station.

There are two Saudi Arabians on board the ship. Breast cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi and fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni are the first citizens of their country to travel to the space station. Barnawi is also the first Saudi woman to travel in space.

In addition, there is a former astronaut of the US space agency NASA on board Peggy Whitson and an American entrepreneur John Shoffnerwho acts as a pilot.

The ship took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew of the trip, organized by the US space industry company Axiom Space, is supposed to spend ten days on the space station.

A place in heaven does not come cheap, because a space trip offered by Axiom can cost millions of dollars.

This is not the first time that Saudi Arabia has set its sights on space. In 1985, a Saudi prince and air force pilot Sultan bin Salman bin Abdilaziz participated in a space trip organized by the United States.

In 2018, the country established the Saudi Arabian Space Commission and last year launched a program to send astronauts into space.

Sending a Saudi woman into space is the country’s latest effort to revamp its ultra-conservative image. In Saudi Arabia, for example, women only got the right to drive a few years ago.

“Being the first female Saudi astronaut, representing the region, is a great joy and an honor that I am very happy to carry,” Barnawi said at a press conference.