Space | The first 3d-printed ship failed to enter orbit due to a misalignment

March 23, 2023
Space | The first 3d-printed ship failed to enter orbit due to a misalignment

The launch was now attempted for the third time from Florida, USA, early Thursday Finnish time.

World the first 3d-printed ship has failed to reach Earth orbit. The matter became clear from the live broadcast of the company that made the launch.

After a successful launch, an anomaly occurred that prevented the rocket from entering orbit.

The purpose of the unmanned Terran 1 spacecraft was to collect data and demonstrate that the 3d-printed rocket can withstand the demands of liftoff and spaceflight. The background behind the experiment is Relativity Space, a Californian aviation startup company.

