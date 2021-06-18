Space The European Space Agency’s astronaut search ends today

The six-stage selection process will be completed in October next year.

European the space agency (Esa) astronaut search ends on Friday. For the first time in more than a decade, the organization recruited astronauts for both permanent employment and the reserve.

Esa has said he is looking for four to six career astronauts to be hired for Esa’s staff. Career astronauts will take part in long flights to the International Space Station (ISS) and future flights.

In addition, Esa is applying for about 20 people to the reserve as so-called project astronauts. From this crowd, Esa can later hire people for a specific task on a fixed-term contract.

As an astronaut may be applied for by persons with a master’s degree in science, medicine, engineering, mathematics or information technology and at least three years’ professional experience in their field.

After the application period, a six-stage selection process will begin, which is due to be completed in October next year.

Finland has been a member of Esa since 1995.

