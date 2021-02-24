Space The door-eye camera recorded a spectacular flare of a meteor in Canada

Bright meteors, or fireballs, are reasonably rare.

Shooting star illuminated the sky in the province of Alberta, Canada on Monday as a bright fireball slanted across the morning sky.

The door-eye camera recorded the show in Cochrane, northwest of Calgary. The video above shows the meteor flight first in slow motion and then without deceleration.

The meteoroid hit the atmosphere in the morning at about 6.23 local time. The fireball was made over 400 announcements. The light phenomenon was noticed especially in the province of Alberta, but also in the provinces of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, as well as in the state of Montana on the U.S. side.

Canadians according to experts bright meteors, or fireballs, are most often seen in the area between mid-February and the end of April. However, fireballs are reasonably rare.

When it hits the Earth’s atmosphere, the meteoroid heats up, burns, and breaks up into small parts, forming a stellar flight, or meteor. If a body survives to the ground, it is called a meteorite. They can be found after a meteor is detected if the direction of flight of the body has been estimated correctly.