Saturday, May 22, 2021
Space The Chinese Mars ATV set off and began exploring the planet

May 22, 2021
The sonar landed on a lava plateau known as Utopia Planitia a week ago. The Zhurong ATV is China’s first ATV on Mars.

Martian on the surface, China’s Zhurong ATV has driven off its landing pad and begun exploring the planet’s surface, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

The sonar landed on a lava plateau known as Utopia Planitia a week ago and sent the first photos it took to Earth a couple of days later.

Zhurong is China ‘s first ATV on Mars. This was a major step forward for China’s space program.

The Tianwen-1 probe that took Zhurong to Mars was sent on a voyage last July.

It is now operating on Mars at the same time as Nasa’s Perseverance ATV. Zhurong is equipped with, among other things, several different cameras, a magnetometer that studies magnetic fields and a radar. The ATV is intended to map, among other things, the geology, marshera and minerals of Mars.

