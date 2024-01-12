Space | The ball launcher, leaking fuel, continues its journey

The lander has succeeded in snapping pictures and operating scientific equipment.

American The Astrobotic company's lander continues its journey towards the moon despite the setbacks, even though the ship has continuously lost fuel due to an explosion at the beginning of the journey.

During the journey, the tenacious ball shooter has snapped pictures and operated scientific equipment.

Astrobotic announced on Tuesday that the lander is not capable of a controlled landing. However, the company has not ruled out the possibility that the ship could make a harder landing on the surface of the Moon.

According to the company, the Peregrine robot is stable and functional. The loss of fuel, on the other hand, has steadily decreased.