March 16, 2023
Space | The astronauts who returned to Earth talked about their mission at the ISS space station

The crew traveled on the private space flight company SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

FOUR astronaut returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, March 12. The astronauts will talk about their five-month long mission today at around 20:00. HS shows the broadcast broadcast by the Reuters news agency live.

The group includes astronauts from the US space agency NASA Nicole Mann and Josh Cassadaa Japanese Space Administration astronaut Koichi Wakata and a cosmonaut of the Russian Space Agency Anna Kikina.

According to Reuters, Mann was the first Native American woman in space and Kiki was the first astronaut to travel on a US spaceship in 20 years.

Four docked with the International Space Station on October 6, 2022. The team departed for the homeward journey back to Earth on the morning of March 11.

Astronauts the capsule carrying fell safely into the Gulf of Mexico off Florida on Sunday morning Finnish time.

