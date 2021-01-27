Space The astronauts left outside the International Space Station

Astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover performed maintenance operations outside the space station.

Two the astronaut left the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday to perform maintenance, the U.S. space agency Nasa says on its website.

Astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover among other things, perform maintenance on the research module at Columbus in the orbit of the ISS.

Nassa astronauts Victor Glover (left) and Mike Hopkins at SpaceX base in Texas.­

Hopkins and Glover arrived at the space station in November 2020 billionaire Elon Muskin aboard the Crew Dragon Resilience ship piloted by SpaceX. In all, there were four astronauts on board and they are scheduled to stay on the ISS for six months.

This was the first joint reconnaissance flight between the U.S. Space Administration NASA and a commercial company.

Wednesday’s space walk is the third in Hopkins ’career and Glover’s first, Nasa says on his blog. The 233th in the history of the ISS is the space walk that maintains and maintains the space station.

Hopkins identify a spacesuit with red stripes. Glover’s suit is striped.

The same astronauts are scheduled to perform maintenance outside the ISS on February 1 as well. Nasa says that in addition to Wednesday’s space walks, two more space walks are planned in the near future.