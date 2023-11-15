Space Telescopes | Deep space in a new light – the space telescopes Webb and Hubble joined forces

Space telescopes James Webb and its predecessor Hubble have joined forces. The telescopes imaged the same group of galaxies every week.

The end result is a composite image that is exceptionally rich and colorful in the imagery of space. It also provides researchers with new information.

The images were released by the US Space Administration NASA and the European Space Agency Esa.

New details were revealed about the familiar galaxy cluster MACS0416. The goal was to search for objects whose perceived brightness varies over time. Astronomers identified 14 such objects.

Galaxies the cluster MACS0416 is located about 4.3 billion light years from Earth.

So the light has started its journey around the same time when our own solar system was formed.

According to astronomers, the image is one of the most comprehensive views of the universe ever captured.

The picture taken now is aesthetic, but it was taken for a scientific purpose. It combines measurements of visible light and infrared radiation, i.e. thermal radiation.

The picture shows clusters of colliding galaxies. Before long, gravity will bring them together, and the galaxies will form an even larger cluster of galaxies.

In the picture, the shortest wavelengths of light are usually color-coded blue, the longest are red, and the middle wavelengths are green.

The colors give clues about the distances of the galaxies. The bluest galaxies are relatively close to us. New stars are usually born in blue.

The reddest galaxies tend to be further away. Webb detects reds best.

Some galaxies appear red also because they are rich in space dust. Dust usually absorbs starlight.

Exploded stars, or supernovae, also stand out in the picture.

Invisible ordinary stars have also been included in the image, which the so-called gravitational lens has enlarged and brought into view.

In this phenomenon, a distant object becomes visible when the light it emits is refracted and distorted along the way by a strong gravitational field. The massive galaxies that fall between the object and the telescope, for example, act like light-refracting lenses.

The line-like features of the image are created precisely by the effect of the gravitational lens.

The same the object of the galaxies has been described before. Hubble imaged it in the 2010s in a project called Frontier Fields.

That was the part Deep Fields program, whose goal was to understand the age and structure of the universe. Hubble started the program in 1993 by imaging distant galaxies.

The image taken from the same cluster of galaxies was once one of the first to offer a view of deep space. The pictures were taken with an exceptionally long exposure time.

The research team combined three observation times. Pictures were taken every week.

The twelve variable objects were located in three galaxies, which had been magnified in the image precisely because of the gravitational lensing.

The remaining two are probably supernovae, i.e. exploded stars.

There are hundreds of billions of galaxies in space, and more are being discovered all the time as more images of deep space are taken. Our own home galaxy is called the Milky Way.

A space telescope James Webb is the largest and most powerful telescope ever taken into space.

It settled into space to the L2 point in the summer of 2022.

L2 is 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Webb released the first images in early July 2022.

Scientists expect Webb to photograph space phenomena for almost another 20 years.

Hubble’s in turn took to space space shuttle Discovery already in April 1990. It was supposed to enter its orbit around the Earth already in the 2010s. However, Hubble is still taking pictures.