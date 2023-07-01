with videoA Falcon 9 rocket from the space company SpaceX has successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center near Cape Canaveral in Florida with the European space telescope Euclid on board. Euclid will create an unprecedentedly accurate atlas of space and time to discover why the universe continues to expand at an ever-accelerating rate. Scientists hope to gain new insight into one of the biggest questions about our universe: what are dark matter and energy?