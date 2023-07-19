FromBjarne Kommnick close

The existence of “dark stars” has been suspected for many years. The theory could now be confirmed with the help of the “James Webb” space telescope.

Austin – For more than 15 years, scientists have been searching for a type of star that was previously only suspected but never observed. In astronomy, this hypothesis is called the “dark star”. Now, a research team has uncovered concrete evidence of “possible dark star candidates,” as the University of Texas at Austin reported in one communication explained.

Researchers publish study proving the existence of “dark stars” made of dark matter

Scientist Katherine Freese, a theoretical astrophysicist at the University of Texas at Austin, co-authored a study in the journal with researcher Cosmin Ilie and researcher Jillian Paulin from Colgate University in New York Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published, which should prove the existence of the “dark stars” soon – and with it Could provide answers about dark matter that researchers have been searching for for a long time.

The James Webb Telescope could soon prove the existence of dark stars. © Adriana Manrique Gutierrez/dpa

According to the university, “dark” stars are not stars like our sun, which are formed by the fusion of atoms. They would come together from dark matter, which is responsible for black holes, among other things, and would make up more than 85 percent of all matter in our universe – even if researchers have hardly found out anything about them.

Research team discovers three objects that could turn out to be “dark stars”.

The research team found three objects using Images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) identified what could be “dark stars.” They are significantly larger and brighter than our sun. If confirmed that these stars reveal the nature of dark matter, it would clarify one of the “most profound unsolved problems in all of physics,” according to the university.

With this problem, researchers would criticize known models because there are too many large galaxies that are too early in the universe to correspond to the predictions of the standard model of cosmology.

Researchers want to have discovered “dark stars” for the first time in space. (icon picture) © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/christian decout

“That would be huge”: Researchers want to prove the existence of “dark stars”.

“If some of these objects that look like early galaxies are actually dark stars, the simulations of galaxy formation will be more consistent with observations,” said the study’s lead author, Freese, who went on to explain, “Discovering a new type of star is pretty interesting in itself, but to discover that dark matter is driving it — that would be huge.”

The three objects considered potential “dark stars” are from the early history of the universe – one from 330 million years after the Big Bang, which is said to have created the cosmos 13.8 billion years ago, and the others from 370 million years and 400 million years after the Big Bang.

Research team names “dark stars” after well-known song from the 1960s

The research team assumes that the conditions in the earlier Universe could have favored the formation of dark stars. Such conditions are highly unlikely today. Freese’s team has suspected the existence of dark stars since 2008, based on the well-known Grateful Dead song “Dark Star” from the 1960s.

Follow-up observations should confirm the assumption of “dark stars”.

Follow-up observations by JWST of the objects’ spectroscopic properties – including dips or overshoots in light intensity in specific frequency bands – could help confirm whether these candidate objects are in fact dark stars. Freese explains, “Believe it or not, one dim star has enough light to compete with an entire galaxy of stars.”

