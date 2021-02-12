The National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University is preparing to launch a satellite this year that specializes in investigating accuracy. This is the center’s first satellite since its inception, and it will participate in the analysis of data that the Hope Probe will send from Mars.

The Acting Director of the UAE University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Hadrami Al-Buraiki, said that the university established the center to contribute to the country’s ambitions, plans and strategic projects, and aims to prepare graduates to be distinguished and specialized in the field of space science and technology.

He explained that the center was established at the initiative of the UAE University, the Emirates Space Agency, and the General Authority for Regulating the Telecommunications Sector, represented by the Communications and Information Technology Development Fund.

Al-Buraiki stated that the idea of ​​establishing the center comes within the framework of seeking to enhance the role of the UAE University as an academic research body that supports the country’s strategic plans in the field of space science and technology to become one of the most important space centers in the region, noting that the center is concerned with the fields of research and development, higher education, and community communication. The center’s priorities are to excel in the field of space science, to be leadership in space engineering and technology, and to provide innovative solutions to societal challenges.

For his part, Director of the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Khaled Al-Hashemi, told «Emirates Today» that «the center, which was established during the past two years, includes a complex for the manufacture and assembly of satellites, and is concerned with the rehabilitation and employment of graduates citizens», adding that «the center There are currently 14 citizen engineers working in it, who are implementing a number of satellite projects, the first of which will be launched this year, and it is a satellite specialized in investigating accuracy.

He pointed out that the center is currently working on analyzing satellite data, explaining that the satellite will participate in analyzing data about the Martian atmosphere, which will be sent by the “Hope Probe”. The center will also open a ground station to direct the satellites and receive data from them. He pointed out that the center contains a number of devices and equipment that are used to test satellites, and a new unit consisting of six employees and three experts was established within it to provide students with practical experiences in analyzing the data sent from the “Hope Probe.” Regarding the conditions for admission to the center, Al-Hashemi mentioned that the center targets all mechanical and technological engineering majors, including “electricity” and “information systems”, in addition to “mathematics” and “science”, according to the needs of the projects that the center adopts. The applicant is a citizen who is distinguished in his scientific specialization, desires to work, and is willing to perform his job duties.

He pointed out that the center is one of the largest research centers in the region in terms of the number of its employees, in addition to its presence within the UAE University that gives students the opportunity to work in projects to design satellites and analyze their data.

Al-Hashemi explained that the center provides students with the opportunity to implement their university projects throughout the year, whether students at the undergraduate level or in postgraduate studies, and in this matter is not limited to national students, as it is available to all students from Arab countries.

He added that “the satellites that are designed and manufactured in the center include two types, one of which is for training in technical development and software, and the second type is a launch satellite, which is a miniature satellite and a cube that is designed under the supervision of the center.”

He stated that the center includes three units, which are the research and development unit, the awareness and advisory unit, and the administration unit.

5 main goals

The National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University is working to achieve five main goals, namely: developing national research programs in space science and technology to serve the strategic innovation agenda of the UAE, as well as conducting advanced research in space science and technology, and educating and training national cadres specialized in space science and technology Creating technologies and knowledge in space science and technology to be transferred to the industrial sector, and enhancing the culture of space science and technology through educational programs, exhibitions and various activities.





