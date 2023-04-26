Space Technology | A Japanese company’s spacecraft failed to land on the moon

The company believes that the lander made a violent landing on the surface of the Moon.

Japanese the spaceship of startup company Ispace has failed in its attempt to land on the moon.

CEO and founder of Ispace Takeshi Hakamada says in the press release that the company does not expect the ball landing to end successfully this time.

The company believes that the lander made a violent landing on the surface of the Moon. Earlier, Ispace said it lost contact with its lander as it began its descent to the Moon.

The last ones data transfers showed, according to the news agency Reuters, that the speed of the lander increased rapidly as it approached the surface of the Moon. Despite the failed landing, the lander succeeded in eight of his ten objectives. According to Hakamada, this provides valuable material for the next landing attempt in 2024.

The lander was supposed to land in the Mare Frigoris area. After landing, two rovers would have been sent to the surface of the Moon.

If the spacecraft had successfully reached the Moon, it would have become the first commercial company to land on the Moon.