South Korea continues to amaze movie and television fans. With Netflix as one of their favorite platforms, users can enjoy a new premiere: Space sweepers.

As one of the most viewed tapes on Netflix Peru, the story starring the famous Song Joong-ki, Jin Seon-Kyu, Yoo Hae-Jin and Kim Tae-Ri takes us through a future where Earth is on the brink of destruction.

What is Netflix’s Space Sweepers about?

Set in the year 2092, Space sweepers centers on the crew of a space shuttle who earn their living collecting junk, which has become an object of great value in space. Everything changes when they meet a mysterious girl

What does the ending of Netflix’s Space Sweepers mean?

With the destruction of Earth and Dorothy’s impending death, the Victory’s crew leads a rescue mission to save the planet and the girl. After successfully escaping from the factory, the forces of UTS, a multinational organization, go after them, but are stopped thanks to the presence of other space sweepers. The victory was short-lived with the arrival of James sullivan.

Richard Armitage as James Sullivan Photo: Netflix

He engages in the fight so that he can get Kang Kot Nim (Dorothy) back, ensure that she dies and cannot save Earth from destruction. Unbeknownst to her, the Victory’s crew swapped the girl before being handed over to Pierre and steal the hydrogen bomb from the factory. Sullivan’s plans were recorded and distributed to all humans and UTS.

The Victory’s crew manages to surpass the 5,000 kilometer mark and sacrifices themselves to save Earth and Kot Nim, they ignite the hydrogen bomb and kill Sullivan in the process. Their sacrifice was not in vain thanks to the nanobots that Dorothy emitted. The robots successfully enclosed the Victory and prevented the ship from being damaged.

In the wake of Sullivan’s attempt to destroy Earth, UTS was forced to apologize and vowed to step up its efforts to help humans and the solar system in general. The space sweepers were compensated for the role they played.

Space sweepers is the most watched Korean Netflix movie in Peru. Photo: Netflix

Was Earth Saved?

Yes, thanks to Kang Kot Nim and the power of the nanobots. As you can see, the planet is on the way to a full recovery, the trees have regrown, and lakes and oceans can be seen on the surface.