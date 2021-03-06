No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Space Successful test drive on a Mars ATV: “Only a few tires were kicked here”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In just over half an hour on Friday Perseverance moved four meters forward, turned to the left and then to 2.5 meters.

The United States the Nevera Mars ATV Perseverance of the space administration has conducted a successful test tour on the surface of the red planet.

In just over half an hour on Friday Perseverance moved four meters forward, turned to the left and then to 2.5 meters, leaving the grand traces guinea rear wheel.

“Only a few tires were kicked here, and Perseverance was taken for a test drive. In the future, we will do longer runs. This was just the beginning, ”promised Nasa, who was testing the ATV Anais Zarifian.

Perceverance can move 200 meters in one day on Mars, which is slightly longer than Earth days.

Perseverance is scheduled to operate on Mars for at least two years.

The ATV is meant to look for signs of ancient life. It will also pave the way for a possible future manned flight to Mars in the mid-2030s and eventually even the establishment of a colony.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.