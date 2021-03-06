Space Successful test drive on a Mars ATV: “Only a few tires were kicked here”

In just over half an hour on Friday Perseverance moved four meters forward, turned to the left and then to 2.5 meters.

The United States the Nevera Mars ATV Perseverance of the space administration has conducted a successful test tour on the surface of the red planet.

“Only a few tires were kicked here, and Perseverance was taken for a test drive. In the future, we will do longer runs. This was just the beginning, ”promised Nasa, who was testing the ATV Anais Zarifian.

Perceverance can move 200 meters in one day on Mars, which is slightly longer than Earth days.

Perseverance is scheduled to operate on Mars for at least two years.

The ATV is meant to look for signs of ancient life. It will also pave the way for a possible future manned flight to Mars in the mid-2030s and eventually even the establishment of a colony.