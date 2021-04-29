Space station China begins construction of Heavenly Palace, its new space station – First module launched into orbit

The space station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. According to China, all countries that want to conduct scientific experiments in space are welcome at the station.

China is preparing to build its permanent space station on Earth’s orbit. The first module was launched into orbit on Thursday morning Finnish time.

The Tianhe core module is 18 meters long and weighs 22 tons. In addition to the control center and maintenance systems, it includes living quarters for three magicians. They are supposed to live on the space station for six months at a time.

The space station also includes two main modules of approximately 14 meters in length, which serve as the station’s laboratories.

At least eleven triggers are required to assemble the drive. China aims to complete the status by the end of 2022. Its estimated useful life is ten years.

Upon graduation China’s space station would be less than a quarter the size of the International Space Station (ISS). The International Space Station weighs 420 tons, where the Chinese station with all its components would weigh about 100 tons.

“We didn’t try to compete in size with the ISS. Instead, the three-part station is designed to meet the needs of our scientific experiments, ” said investigator Gu Yidong China’s manned flight program.

Work on the space station would focus on biological experiments and research in microgravity. China’s goal is to study, for example, quantum mechanics, materials technology and the functionality of medicines in space.

Under construction The existing space station is part of China’s Tiangong space program. Tiangong means “Heavenly Palace” in Finnish.

In the past, China has launched two smaller space stations into Earth’s orbit, which have served as testbeds for a permanent space station. The first of these, Tiangong-1, was launched in September 2011. Tiangong-2 followed suit in 2016.

The space stations designed for temporary use corresponded to a small bus: they weighed about eight tons and were ten meters long.

Tiangong-1 drifted out of its orbit in 2016 and drifted into space for two years without guidance until it fell uncontrollably into the Earth’s atmosphere in April 2018. Tiangong-2 was diverted to fall into the Pacific in 2019.

China conducted several manned flights to its training stations, during which magicians performed scientific experiments and tested the station’s technology. The longest visit to Tiangong-2 station lasted one month.

China’s the future space station is not only for the use of the Chinese, but has already involved numerous international partners during the construction phase.

The Chinese Space Administration (CNSA) is entered into partnership with, inter alia, the UN Department of Outer Space Unoosan with. In 2018, China declaredthat Tiangong is open to all countries who want to conduct scientific experiments in space.

China has also worked closely with the Russian space administration Roskosmos. In March, China and Russia announced plans to build a joint space station to explore the Moon.

The space station is to be built on or on the Moon’s orbit. The Chinese Space Administration announced that the project is open to all interested states and partners.