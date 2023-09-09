Space | SpaceX’s Starship was ordered with a long list of corrective measures

Starship’s first test flight into orbit ended in a dramatic explosion.

A space company SpaceX’s Starship has to be kept in the Earth’s chamber for the time that Elon Musk’s the company will complete all required corrective measures, the US aviation authority ordered.

A total of 63 corrective steps have been required from the company so that the events of April do not repeat themselves. At that time, Starship’s first test flight into orbit ended in a dramatic explosion.

Among other things, the company is required to redesign the ship’s equipment to prevent leaks and fires. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) listed the claims in a press release on Friday after months of investigation.