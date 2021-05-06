Space SpaceX’s Starship space rocket landed successfully for the first time since the test flight

During the test flight, the vessel went at an altitude of 10 kilometers before returning to the landing pad.

Space company The Starship space rocket, which is in the prototype stage of SpaceX, has successfully landed for the first time in the wake of a test flight. This was the company’s Fifth Company. Earlier prototypes were destroyed in explosions.

After landing, the beginning of the fire could be seen in the lower parts of the rocket, which, according to a company representative who commented on the live broadcast, is normal.

Starship is designed to be a reusable spacecraft scheduled to serve on Nasa’s next hearings as a landing modulewhich takes astronauts from the lunar orbit to its surface.

Pressure had been put on the success of the fifth test flight, as Nasa had only recently announced that it had chosen SpaceX to carry out the $ 2.9 billion project. The acquisition is so far frozen after the company’s competitors Blue Origin and Dynetics appealed the decision.

Starship’s long-term goal is to serve as the overall fleet of the SpaceX fleet as a workhorse, capable of transporting cargo and crew to Mars for future manned missions.

In the future, SpaceX plans to work with Starship in conjunction with the company’s Super Heavy rocket as a 120-meter-high combination that can carry 100 tons of cargo into orbit.

SpaceX and company founder, billionaire Elon Muskin the long-term goal has been said to make humanity a multi-planet species with a permanent colony on Mars.