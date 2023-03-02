Thursday, March 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Space | SpaceX sent a new crew to the International Space Station

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Space | SpaceX sent a new crew to the International Space Station

The ship will carry two American astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates on the station.

of the United States space administration SpaceX, a private space flight company that cooperates with NASA, sends three astronauts to the International Space Station with its rocket.

The flight previously planned for Monday was moved, and the Falcon 9 rocket took off on Thursday at 7:34 Finnish time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Crew Dragon is carrying two American astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

The four-person crew is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Friday.

Correction March 2, 2023 at 7:37 a.m.: The article incorrectly stated that the departure will take place at 7:43 a.m. The rocket took off already at 7:34 am.

#Space #SpaceX #crew #International #Space #Station

See also  Foodstuffs | Guardian: New Zealand is running out of bourbon
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tesla, disappointment for the small 25,000 euro low cost | FormulaPassion.it

Tesla, disappointment for the small 25,000 euro low cost | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result