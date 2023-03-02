Space | SpaceX sent a new crew to the International Space Station

The ship will carry two American astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates on the station.

of the United States space administration SpaceX, a private space flight company that cooperates with NASA, sends three astronauts to the International Space Station with its rocket.

The flight previously planned for Monday was moved, and the Falcon 9 rocket took off on Thursday at 7:34 Finnish time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four-person crew is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Friday.

Correction March 2, 2023 at 7:37 a.m.: The article incorrectly stated that the departure will take place at 7:43 a.m. The rocket took off already at 7:34 am.