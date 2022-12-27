On December 21 of this 2022, the winter on planet Earth and beyond it, as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) published some impressive photos of this season of the year in, nothing more and nothing less, Mars.

In the images that the United States space agency recently posted, it can be seen, since the formation of the snow on the red planetto the tests of how the Martian surface looks when the winter season arrives.

In case you didn’t know, the poles of the planet Mars reach such extreme temperatures that the human body could not stand it, since the thermometer indicates that the climate is descending down to minus 123 degrees Celsius.

The foregoing is much more surprising considering that, according to NASA, in the Martian territory only a few meters of nine meters are recorded during this time, which “most of which falls on extremely flat areas “, details the US agency.

NASA captures snow on Mars/Photo: NASA

For its part, NASA has been able to verify that there are two types of snow on Mars: on the one hand, that which is made up of water iceand on the other hand, the one that is integrated by carbon dioxide or dry ice.

Since the air on Mars is extremely frigid and the temperatures simply unbearably cold, the water ice snow sublimates, or ends up by turn into gaseven before it hits the surface.

Despite the limitations of orbiting spacecraft, and despite the fact that surface missions cannot survive due to the extreme cold, NASA has managed to prove that snow falls on the two coldest ends of Mars.

It’s because NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter can see through the cloud layers that cover the Martian poles, using its instrument called Mars Climate Sounderthe scientists of the agency of the USA have detected the snow of carbon dioxide that falls to the ground.

Likewise, in 2008 NASA sent the Phoenix lander about 1,600 kilometers from the north pole of Mars, where he picked up an instrument to detect frozen snow falling on the ground.

“Thanks to the Mars Climate Sounder, we can tell that these snowflakes would be smaller than the width of a human hair,” he said. Sylvain Piqueuxa Mars scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, located in southern California.