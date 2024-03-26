Space | Signs of a storm are visible in the sun – even disruptions to the electricity network and telecommunications can be expected

Due From the sun to summer by 2025: Disruptions to the electricity grid and telecommunications. Solar storm warnings.

Sunspots bigger than the Earth. More northern lights.

Already last weekend, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned of a solar flare. It was observed in the sun the most violent eruption for seven years.

The sun's activity increases to its peak every about 11 years. Now we're starting to approach the climax of episode one – maybe a little early. According to statistics, the peak should not come until the summer of 2025. The period started in 2019.

This peak will probably be more violent than the last episode, which was weak. Symptoms of the sun have already been reported in different parts of the world.

A violent solar storm can mute even the cell phone network. It can paralyze satellites and power grids. However, home electrical appliances are protected.

Satellites are more prone to interference because they are increasingly built with electronics that are cheaper than before. Its durability has not been tested much in the stormy conditions of space.

in Finland graduated in the spring as a professor Go to Palmroth led by The Carrington Research Project. According to electrical devices are well secured in Finland.

The worst fear is that some of the satellites used by Finland will be crippled. For example, GPS positioning can be disturbed.

By anticipating space storms, you can prepare and protect electrical equipment. Companies want to protect their satellites.

The sun's activity varies in 11-year periods.

Solar activity lives in cycles of 11 years. Now it is already the 25th such episode, which has been followed properly.

Monitoring started already in 1755. Therefore, fairly accurate information about the activity has been obtained for more than 250 years. The earliest observations of sunspots were made earlier, already in the 17th century.

Finland is strongly involved in the European Union's new projects that monitor the activity of the Sun.

EU's new Soler research project led by a professor of physics at the University of Turku Rami Vainio from the space research laboratory.

The study will monitor solar flares, X-ray bursts and highly energetic cosmic particles for three years. Five research institutes and universities from Europe are participating.

Vainio is helped by recent studies about the Sun. In recent years, data has been collected from near the Sun, for example by the United States and NASA sun probe Parker and European and Esa Solar Orbiter.

Activity of the sun at the end of March.

Will the Sun's activity now be earlier than usual, Professor Rami Vainio?

Does not come. The exact time of the sun's maximum varies from solar cycle to cycle, so 2024–2025 is well within the range.

Often, the maximum of the solar cycle is actually “two-humped”. There are two local maxima in the number of sunspots.

In between there is a period of about a year, during which there is a little lower activity.

What basically causes solar flares? Do we know that?

Basically, it's about the magnetic energy stored in the Sun's corona being released.

The solar plasma is in turbulent motion. Thus, tension is created in the magnetic field.

It's like a rubber band coiled around itself. When the tension is released, energy is released as mass kinetic energy and high-energy radiation.

The details are still shrouded in mystery. We do not yet have the ability to accurately predict when the magnetic field eruption will begin.

Is the solar wind associated with flares or solar storms?

So much so that there are so many eruptions during the active period. They mess up the solar wind's magnetic field. Then the movement of the particles and their acceleration in the fields is difficult to model.

The solar wind becomes variable and turbulent, and the eruptions no longer travel predictably, for example, into the Earth's near space. The solar wind is, in a way, the playing field where eruptions interact with each other.

The number and size of sunspots increase as the Sun's activity increases.

What devices do you use?

Many probes measure the solar wind plasma and its magnetic field. They detect the Sun from radio waves to gamma radiation.

We ourselves specialize in equipment used to measure high-energy particles in space.

Our equipment has flown on probes of the European Space Agency, such as Soho and BepiColombo. They are also found in small satellites.

How does the increasing activity of the Sun affect everyday life?

If the Sun's maximum becomes similar to the previous one, I don't expect much impact on everyday life.

Space weather can cause disruptions to communications, satellite positioning, and air traffic.

The biggest problems arise if a remarkably large space storm paralyzes power grids.

Finland's electricity network is well planned. It withstands space weather disturbances well. For example, North American power grids are more prone to disturbances.

A large, long power outage would significantly harm the global economy. We are now talking about an eruption whose probability is on the order of once a century or less.

Will space weather ever become part of regular weather reports?

Can be. The future aurora borealis is already mentioned in news weather reports. As the forecasts improve, they will become daily.

For satellite operators, these predictions are already commonplace. As forecasts improve, their importance for economic life increases.

Will the aurora borealis be seen more in southern Finland soon? What about in Lapland?

Especially in southern Finland, the probability of aurora borealis increases considerably when eruptions become more common. In the spring, at least in the Turku region, handsome plays were already seen.

In Lapland, you can see the northern lights more often than in the south, even when the Sun's activity is lower.

Are our electrical devices and telephone networks in Finland safe when the Sun is at its highest?

They probably are. In terms of space, the problems are mainly on the transformer side of the power grid. So not in home equipment.

In the spring, the world has been talking about problems with mobile phone networks. However, they were not related to space weather.

Of course, the Sun may bottle up an eruption so big from its corona that it has not been seen during the current society. Its consequences are very difficult to predict.

What are you researching in EU projects?

Soler (2024–2027) studies the Sun's particle eruptions from several perspectives and focuses on radio and X-ray observations. In this way, we indirectly get information about at which stage and at which point the particles of the eruptions are accelerated to high energies.

Spearhead (2024–2026) will focus on studying the most energetic eruptions. In them, the particles accelerate close to the speed of light.

Serpentine (2021–2024) ends. It sought to understand widespread solar particle eruptions.