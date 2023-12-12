Space | Secret US spacecraft ready to launch farther than ever

The US military's secret spacecraft is about to take off on its seventh flight and farther from Earth than ever before. On the other hand, not much is said about the missions of the mystery ship.

12.12. 19:40

of the United States the military's top-secret, unmanned X-37B space shuttle is scheduled to launch on its seventh flight late Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch has had to be postponed twice from Sunday due to technical reasons and weather.

The shuttle flight OTV-7 will now take off into space for the first time aboard SpaceX's very powerful Falcon Heavy launch vehicle. Falcon Heavy is powered by three reusable Falcon 9 thrusters, while only one was used on the previous flight.

With the help of powerful launchers, the shuttle is accelerated further from Earth than in previous flights.

“OTV-7 seems to be clearly headed for a high elliptical orbit,” says an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Research Center Jonathan McDowell for Reuters.

The goal is thought to be at least a geosynchronous orbit at a distance of more than 35,000 kilometers from Earth. Most of the communication and weather satellites operate in orbit.

X-37B is about the size of a minibus: nine meters long and its wingspan is 4.5 meters. The weight of the airplane is 4,989 kilograms. In appearance, it resembles NASA's previous space shuttles, except that the X-37B is unmanned and its cockpit windows are covered. NASA's last manned shuttle flight was in July 2011.

The X-37B is not a NASA vessel of the US space agency, but is operated by the US Space Force. The Space Force is the sixth and newest defense branch of the armed forces, which was established in 2019 by the president Donald Trump by order of.

The purpose and missions of the X-37B are a great mystery, as very little is officially said about them. Over the years about the missions of the spacecraft has been presented more and more wild theories, from a spy ship to destroying or picking up other countries' satellites in the style of agent stories via a space bomber.

Reusable The first flight of the X-37B ship was in 2010. The solar-powered ship has stayed in orbit around the Earth longer than before on each of its flights.

Last the ship landed on Earth in November 2022. At that time, the flight had lasted a whopping 909 days. The duration of the upcoming flight has not been announced, but compared to previous, occasionally longer flights, the shuttle may not return to Earth until June 2026 or later.

CNN's according to that flight, the ship was testing the US Navy's experimental technology, which was used to convert solar energy to be sent to the earth's surface.

On this flight, the Director of Space Operations of the Space Force, Gen B. Chance Saltzman revealed so much so that the purpose is to review and develop current and future space flights and to surpass previous achievements if possible.

The flight will also include NASA's test farm, which will help develop ways to support astronauts' long-term journeys into deep space in the future.

In the Seeds-2 study, plant seeds are exposed to the effects of radiation during a long-duration space flight.

The general hinted a couple of years ago that the trips of the X-37B, which has been in space for more than 3,700 days so far, will soon be over and the development of newer spacecraft technology would be moved on.

In the past during its flights, the X-37B has remained in a lower orbit, at a distance of less than 2,000 kilometers. Now we travel many times farther. According to the Swedish Space Force, the purpose is to test a reusable spacecraft in different orbits than before and to study future space information technologies and the effects of radiation on materials supplied by NASA.

According to CNN, the reference to the new orbits may mean sending the X-37B spacecraft even to the cislunar region between the Earth and the Moon, which is still underutilized.

It is believed that the United States wants to be the first to use an area where communication satellites, as well as refueling points and space stations could be placed for future trips to the Moon and near-Earth asteroids.

The area is also of commercial interest, and for example China squeals operations worth thousands of billions of dollars there by 2050.