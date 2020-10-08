Space Scientists have discovered a planet that may be even more favorable to life than Earth

Scientists mapped out 24 possible “paradises” from known exoplanets, where life could flourish even more diverse than here.

Space the constellations are full of planets. There are already 4,500 planets orbiting planets orbiting distant stars, and more are constantly being found.

Much of them are lifeless loaves or gas giants with which life could hardly flourish, at least in the form in which we know it.

Still, there are also many Earth-like planets, some of which may be even more favorable than Earth for the development of a diverse and complex life.

Three astrophysicists from Germany and the United States mapped such so-called “super-inhabitable” planets.

Astrobiologists Dirk Schulze-Makuchin led by a trio bordering on 24 known exoplanets, which could have even more favorable conditions for the development of life than on Earth.

The most promising is a planet called KOI 5715.01. Its parent star is dimmer and thus longer lasting than the Sun, and the planet orbits its star appropriately in the zone of liquid water.

The planet is about two Earths in size. Its interior stays warm and the processes that maintain the protective magnetic field remain active for a long time to come.

In addition, the planet is already at least five if not as much as eight billion years old, so life would have had plenty of time to evolve. It also has enough fuel for tens of billions more years.

However, we are not traveling there very soon. KOI 5715.01 is located 3,000 light-years away.

“ “We shouldn’t freeze in search of another planet.”

Terrestrial moreover, we do not know with certainty any planet with sufficient conditions for the development of earthly life.

Scientists still wanted to consider whether life on some planets would be particularly likely to be monitored more closely.

“When the next generation of space telescopes comes, we get more information (from the planets), so we have to choose the right targets,” says Schulze-Makuch, a researcher at the Technical University of Berlin. in the bulletin.

“We shouldn’t freeze in search of another planet, it can have planets with even better conditions,” he continues. The study was published in the scientific journal Astrobiology and is free to read here.

Researchers the criteria for a “super-habitable” planet were as follows. Life takes time to develop. On Earth, the development of a more complex life than bacteria took four billion years.

We cannot know whether it is a fast or a slow development because we have no benchmark. But if we assume that the earth would be an average planet in this respect, then somewhere life would develop faster, and elsewhere its development would take even longer. Thus, the planet as favorable as possible for life would remain viable longer than Earth and its star would last longer.

We have already spent more than half of the world’s viable time. In a few billion years, the seas will boil into space as the Sun begins to swell to a red giant.

“ The best, scientists say, would be a planet ten percent larger than Earth.

But if the parent star of the planet is slightly smaller and dimmer than our Sun, there will be more playing time, up to tens of billions of years. Such stars are the so-called stars of the K-type main series, or Orange Dwarfs. Around such candidates were sought.

If the planet is slightly larger than the Earth, it will retain the heat of its core for longer and there will be more living space. In addition, a slightly wetter and slightly warmer planet could develop an even more diverse life. Even on Earth, the spectrum of life is widest in the rainforests.

The best would be a planet that is ten percent larger than Earth and about one and a half times the size of Earth.

Terrestrial outside life can be quite different from here and based on a different kind of chemistry.

We have no information about that, so scientists are looking specifically for objects like our own planet that could give rise to a life like the one we know. Knowledge of these planets is scarce.

They are so far away that we do not know much about their properties, let alone be able to measure the composition of their atmosphere.

From the KOI 5715.01 planet now offered as a superplanet, we only know the approximate size and mass and age of the planet’s parent star, from which the age of the planet can also be deduced. We do not know these for sure either, and the planet has not yet been confirmed.

KOI comes from words Kepler Object of Interest, i.e., an object of interest that is most likely a planet, but not necessarily.