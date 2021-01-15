Space Scientists found a stone planet almost as old as the universe – a year lasts only ten hours

There is hardly any life on the planet. Nevertheless, observation can be helpful in the search for extraterrestrial life.

Planets can be amazingly long lasting.

Scientists found a red dwarf star 280 light-years away and three exoplanets around it. One of them turned out to be a stone planet about the size of Earth. It is about ten billion years old, making it one of the oldest stone planets discovered.

The solar system was named TOI-561. It is twice as old as our solar system, almost as old as the universe itself.

“The discovery shows that rock planets have begun to form in the universe since almost the beginning of time, nearly 14 billion years ago,” says a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii. Lauren Weiss in the bulletin.

An as yet peer-reviewed study awaits publication in the Astronomical Journal. Now it is readable In the Arxiv publishing service.

Stone planet The TOI-561b is one and a half times the size of the Earth. It orbits its stars from an extreme near distance: one year, or orbit around the sun, lasts only ten and a half hours on the planet.

Surface temperatures on the shadow side of the planet are rising to more than 2,200 degrees Celsius, scientists estimate. On the other side of the planet lives forever, and there the surface is covered with lava seas.

So there is hardly any life on the planet. Nevertheless, planetary observation can be helpful in the search for extraterrestrial life, says University of California astrophysicist Stephen Kane.

According to him, the study of ancient exoplanets will help to discover the oldest stars in the universe and the orbiting planetary planets. The old planets, on the other hand, are favorable places, especially in the search for a more complex, possibly even intelligent, life of microbes and archaeons.

The formation of life takes time. The earth is about 4.5 billion years old, and it took about a billion years for the first signs of life to develop. Vertebrates, on the other hand, have only inhabited the planet for the last 500 million years.

Planets was observed with the Nasa Tess Space Telescope, which became operational in 2018.

The TOI-561d, which is furthest from the star, is 2.3 times the size of the Earth based on telescopic observations. It orbits its sun in just over 16 days. The middle TOI-561c is the largest of the planets and is equivalent to nearly three Earths in size.

To date, there are planets outside the solar system, or exoplanets found According to Nasa, a total of more than 4,300, and more than 5,700 potential discoveries have been made.