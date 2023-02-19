The Russian spacecraft “Progress MS-21” undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean, as confirmed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. “Today, Progress MS-21 deorbited, entered the atmosphere and collapsed. Unburnt elements of its structure fell into an unnavigable area of ​​the South Pacific Ocean,” the space agency confirmed through a message on its Telegram channel.

The “Progress MC-21” was launched from Baikonur on October 26, 2022 by Soyuz-2.1 and two days later delivered more than 2,500 kg of cargo to the ISS, the agency underlined. According to the Russian news agency Tass, the spacecraft’s cargo included: 705 kg of fuel; 420 kg of water; 41 kg of nitrogen, as well as almost 1,360 kg of various equipment and materials. In addition, according to Tass, the “Progress MS-21” also delivered New Year’s gifts to Russian crew members of the ISS sent by family and friends