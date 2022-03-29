Space Russia Surrenders International Space Station Command to US – Live Broadcast Coming Soon

The majority of commanders have been either Russian or American.

International the space station ISS will get a new commander on Tuesday when the Russian Anton Shkaplerov hand over leadership to the American To Thomas Marshburn.

Mashburn is the commander of the 67th space station, which began operations in 2000.

ISS space station has been considered a symbol of post-Cold War co-operation throughout the 21st century. The station is divided into two large departments, the U.S. and Russia modules.

Astronauts sleep and spend their private lives in their modules, but still work closely together for days. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, at least, has not yet affected the station’s operations.

Director of the Russian Space Administration Roskosmos Dmitri Rogozin has, however, threatened to plunge the entire ISS into the country if Russia ceases to maintain its share of the position due to sanctions.

The U.S. space agency Nasa has said everything is working at the station normally.

ISS will be driven down in the next few years. It has been known for a long time, as many parts of the station are more than 20 years old.

The U.S. space agency Nasa announced this year that the station will be directed lower into a dense atmosphere in early 2031.

Much of the station burns in the atmosphere. The station heats up as it encounters an increasingly dense air mass. The part of the station that is not burning is diverted to the space cemetery in the Pacific Ocean.