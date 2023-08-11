Friday, August 11, 2023
Space | Russia sent the first ballistic missile in decades

August 11, 2023
Russia sent the first ballistic missile in decades

The rocket took off after two in the morning Finnish time.

Russia has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying the unmanned Luna-25 lander. This is Russia’s first mission to the Moon in almost 50 years.

Based on the live images sent by the Russian space agency Roskosmos, the rocket took off from the Vostotshny space center in the early hours of the morning a little after 2 am Finnish time.

Luna-25 is scheduled to head near the Moon’s south pole. The vast majority of previous landers sent to the Moon have landed on the equatorial regions of the Moon.

The purpose of the lander is, among other things, to take samples from the moon and conduct scientific experiments.

