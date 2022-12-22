How about redeeming a nice free game up Steam? Space Runaway is the new game by Soleil, the software house of, among others, Wanted: Dead and Valkyrie Elysium, which has decided to publish it completely free in the Valve shop, together with the publisher 110 Industries SA.

It’s a classic 16-bit side-scrolling shooter featuring seven levels, seven bosses, and seven soundtrack songs. Given the proximity to the publication of Wanted: Dead, which will take place on February 14, 2023, someone suspects that Space Runaway may be hiding something related to the other game, also seen that it appears in the latest trailer. More precisely, the two protagonists play it in an amusement arcade (you can see the animated introduction).

That you unlock something by finishing Space Runaway? Hard to tell. However it is a nice gift, especially for fans of arcade games.

If you are interested, you can redeem Space Runaway from Steam.