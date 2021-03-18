D.he rover “Perseverance” has sent an audio recording of a journey over Mars for the first time. It was the first recording of this kind, announced the American space agency Nasa on Thursday night. The approximately 16-minute sound recording was recorded by a microphone a few days ago during the rover’s approximately 27-meter journey. A lot of clattering, grinding and rattling can be heard.

“When you drive over stones with these bikes, it’s very loud,” said NASA engineer Vandi Verma. One of the reasons for this is that the “Perseverance” wheels are made of metal. “If I heard these noises in my car, I would stop and call the towing service,” added Nasa colleague Dave Gruel. “But if you think about what you are hearing and where it was recorded, it makes total sense.” Previously, the rover had sent sound recordings of its landing and of trying out its laser to Earth, among other things.

Landing after 203 days of flight

“Perseverance”, weighing around 1,000 kilograms and the size of a small car, was touched down on February 18 after 203 days of flight with a risky maneuver in a dry lake on Mars. The rover will examine this lake with a diameter of around 45 kilometers over the next two years.

The development and construction of the vehicle, which cost around 2.2 billion euros, took eight years. Its mission is to search for traces of previous microbial life on Mars and to study the planet’s climate and geology.