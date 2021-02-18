Everything will be played out in seven minutes! At 9:55 p.m. sharp, Paris time, after traveling 470 million kilometers for seven months, the Perseverance capsule must cross the Martian atmosphere to allow the rover to land on the Red Planet. A delicate exercise in order to reach the Jezero crater, home to ancient lakes and rivers that are 3.5 billion years old, and perhaps detect there … traces of life! “Seven minutes of terror” as the aerospace community says, the lapse of time of a hyperprogrammed procedure. During these long minutes, no human intervention is possible and the engineers of NASA only receive, eleven minutes later, a radio call confirming the completion of the operation. When finally the signal to enter the Martian atmosphere arrives, the rover will be either active … or crashed dead!

Objective: Jezero crater

It will then be the starting signal or the premature end of the mission “Mars 2020” one of the most expensive space adventures in history ($ 2.5 billion) . “We will only consider the game won when the rover sends us the message: ‘I have landed and I am on stable ground'”, says Swati Mohan, head of the NASA navigation system. The tension of scientists will then be extreme and the general public will be able to share it through a live broadcast organized by the National Center for Space Studies (Cnes) and the CNRS (1). To avoid missing the landing, the computer on board the capsule will be able to modify the opening time of the parachute in order to target the Jezero crater as well as possible: “An ideal place of quest for the Perseverance robot, which must collect samples from rocks and minerals likely to preserve fossil traces of ancient life ‘, enthuses Michel Viso, the head of the Exobiology program at Cnes, who is taking part in the mission.

A technological gem equipped with a helicopter

The Perseverance rover, a car-sized rover, is a jewel of technology designed, built and programmed by NASA with international contributions, including that of France. Packed with high-tech scientific instruments to study the geological diversity of Mars, the rover will be able to collect, condition and store samples: “These samples will be brought back to Earth during a next mission scheduled for 2030”, specifies Michel Viso. Perseverance partly uses the architecture of its big brother the rover Curiosity, still active in Gale Crater on the Red Planet… But he’s very different. Perseverance carries, for the first time, a small helicopter which must fly above the ground of Mars, a system of collection and conditioning of samples and seven new instruments for probing the ground.

SuperCam, an instrument made in France

Among them, SuperCam, the French part of which was designed and manufactured for five years in Toulouse by several research laboratories associating the Institute for Research in Astrophysics and Planetology (Irap), the CNRS, the Cnes and universities. SuperCam, equipped with lasers and installed on the mast of the rover, is able to remotely determine the chemical and mineralogical composition of rocks. “The instrument contains three complementary analysis technologies, whereas Curiosity only had one in an identical volume, which required the miniaturization of many components”, explains Pernelle Bernardi, the young systems engineer at the Laboratory for Space Studies and Instrumentation in Astrophysics. SuperCam is also the first scientific instrument to be equipped with a microphone which “Will enable the sound of Martian winds to be captured and any material problems to be detected by recording the sounds of the rover”, summarizes Sylvestre Maurice, astrophysicist at Irap and at the initiative of the project with Roger Wiens, his American colleague.

Three missions, one time window

It is no coincidence that Perseverance arrives almost at the same time as the Emirati Al-Amal (“hope”) and the Chinese probe. Tianwen-1 (“The quest for celestial truth”), who for several days orbit the planet to explore its atmosphere, climate and geology. These three missions took advantage of the same time window of rapprochement between Earth and Mars. The Chinese probe must remain in orbit until May, then land a platform and a remote-controlled robot that will take photos and analyze the ground. China will then be the second country in the world to achieve this feat. For their part, the United Arab Emirates, the first Arab country to achieve this feat, have placed their probe in order to follow the climatic variations of Mars. With the two missions of the ExoMars program developed by the European and Russian space agencies, the TGO probe, which is already in orbit, then those which should land the Rosalind-Franklin rover in 2022, the red planet will never have known such activity!

If all aerospace research takes place in a geopolitical context, it is not a question of colonizing Mars as announced by some private companies, like SpaceX by Elon Musk: “We don’t think in terms of conquering space, recalls Michel Viso, I rather see in it an important potential for research and international scientific cooperation allowing, on the contrary, to unite us to better unravel the secrets of the Universe. The primary objective is scientific. After the collection and analysis of Martian samples, it will be prepare a human exploration trip to Mars, made up of astronauts, in the next thirty years ”. Thus the international – scientific – converges towards the red planet!

Watch live from 7:45 p.m.