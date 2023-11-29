Russia has confirmed its intention to build a scientific lunar station together with China. On November 28, the Russian government supported the ratification of the corresponding agreement with the PRC, signed in November 2022. In the coming years, the two countries will determine a location for the base, and then, using several missions, will deliver modules to the Moon that are necessary for researching the satellite and even growing crops there. In the long term, the project participants plan to send manned expeditions to the Moon. Experts noted that international status will protect lunar programs from possible funding cuts, and the alliance between Russia and China in the future will become the core of an international consortium for the exploration and colonization of the Earth’s satellite.

Collaborative creativity

Russia confirmed its intention, together with China, to create an International Scientific Lunar Station (ISS). On November 28, the Russian Government Commission on Legislative Activities supported the ratification of the relevant agreement between the two countries, Izvestia found out. It was signed back in November 2022 and all this time there were interdepartmental approvals.

The document in question outlines joint actions between Russia and China to explore the Moon. In particular, at the first stage, designers from the two countries will design the station, and interplanetary probes will explore the surface of the Moon to determine the most convenient location for the base. Specialists will also work on soft landing technologies.

At the next stage, it is planned to create a unified station control center and place the first infrastructure objects on the satellite – power supply and communication modules. In addition, research vehicles for various purposes and lunar rovers will be delivered to the surface of the Moon. Relay equipment will appear in satellite orbit.

The third stage involves a gradual increase in the number of lunar modules and expansion of their functionality. In June 2022, Roscosmos and the Chinese National Space Administration presented a roadmap – in accordance with it, at this stage the station will receive a command center, an ascent, descent and landing module and a phototechnical complex for growing terrestrial crops. That is, conditions will begin to be created for the colonization of the Moon by people.

The agreement also stipulates the measures for the project to create an inland multicast station. For example, it is proposed to establish preferential trade and industry regimes for organizations that will produce products necessary for the exploration of the Moon. In particular, goods transported under the program will be exempt from customs duties and taxes, and a special visa regime will be provided for specialists whose activities are related to the implementation of the project.

The project is open for joining

The agreement provides for an open project format – other countries will be able to join it as it develops. In September 2023, at the Astronomical Congress in Azerbaijan, Russia and China presented the project to the world scientific community and invited all interested countries to join it.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Azerbaijan and Belarus have already expressed interest in participating in the construction of the continuous casting station. The Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization and the Swiss company Nano-SPACE are also involved in the project.

We see the first steps on the road of long-term cooperation between Russia and China in the exploration of the Moon, says the scientific director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Lev Zeleny, who is responsible for the scientific program of Russian lunar exploration on unmanned spacecraft.

“This year, the leaders of our states exchanged samples of lunar soil, which were delivered to Earth by the Luna-16 and Chang’e-5 spacecraft. The next significant result is an agreement on the exchange of scientific instruments that will operate at Russian and Chinese automatic scientific lunar stations. At the moment, our promising lunar program is being coordinated with the plans of our Chinese colleagues,” he noted in an interview with Izvestia.

According to the scientist, it is the cooperation between Russia and China that will in the future become the core of an international consortium for lunar exploration. And then – for more ambitious projects.

At the same time, Lev Zeleny explained that the signed agreement concerns only the operation of automatic stations and robots. When it comes to the development of joint manned lunar exploration programs, a new agreement will be required.

— Russia has accumulated extensive experience in creating both orbital and landing modules. Our country can participate in the launch of individual spacecraft and in their design. Therefore, we and China are now participating in a joint lunar project on equal terms,” noted scientific journalist Mikhail Kotov.

In his opinion, ratification of the Russian-Chinese agreement is important in order to legally secure the international status of the project. This will eliminate the possibility of cutting its funding or refusing to implement it. In addition, the joint work of Russia and China increases the prestige and trust in the project; other countries will be more willing to join it, the expert believes.

— Attempts to explore the Moon by individual countries within the framework of their national programs will not give them any significant advantages, in particular economic ones. Such advantages can only be obtained through the joint exploration of the satellite by all of humanity. After all, space is both a new living space and an endless amount of resources, says cosmonautics expert Andrei Ionin.

Therefore, the exploration of the Moon by an international consortium, in which each participant has equal rights, is the only possible way, the expert believes.

“The alternative Artemis project, which is headed by the United States of America, is doomed in advance, since it assumes the superiority of one country over others,” Andrei Ionin emphasized.

Russia and China, on the contrary, are moving in the right direction, the expert believes. But in order to indicate the seriousness of intentions, the following steps are needed – in particular, to intensify the accession to the project of other countries that will invest their resources in it.