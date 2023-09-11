Development studio Flying Wild Hog and publisher Jagex have announced the closure definitive action role-playing game Space Punks with the removal from sale taking place a few days ago, i.e. 5 September 2023, and the closure of server scheduled for November 6, 2023.

The message of the closing of the game

The first thing to note is that Space Punks never reached the final version, stopping at the beta. Furthermore, it must be said that the game was an Epic Games Store exclusive, where it evidently did not find the desired success, so much so that it did not even try the Steam card. In any case, let’s read the closing message with all the details of the case:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share this news regarding Space Punks. Flying Wild Hog and Jagex regretfully announce the cessation of support for the game. This decision follows a thoughtful evaluation of market conditions and our objectives, and although difficult, was considered necessary.

Our mission is to create games that stay in gamers’ hearts for years. We would like to express our deep gratitude to all of you who have accompanied us on this journey, from Early Access to Open beta. Your feedback has been invaluable.

Special thanks to the Space Punks Team – for your dedication, hard work and strength put into the project.

THE live services of Space Punks will be closed November 6, 2023. The in-game store and access to the Epic platform will be closed starting September 5, 2023.

All players who have made purchases are eligible for a reimbursement. For details on service termination and refunds, please see the FAQs in the Updates section. We extend our gratitude to our incredible community of players. Goodbye, Explorers, we look forward to the next adventure.”