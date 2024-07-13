NASA Releases Photo of Galaxies NGC 2936 and NGC 2937 in Shape of a Penguin with an Egg

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed new photographs and facts about the galaxies NGC 2936 and NGC 2937. About this reported on the space agency’s website.

The release of the image was timed to coincide with two years of operation of the telescope. Together, the galaxies are known as Arp 142, located 326 million light-years from Earth. From the side, they resemble a penguin guarding its egg. NGC 2936 at the top was once a standard spiral galaxy, while NGC 2937 at the bottom is an elliptical galaxy.

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI / Reuters

NGC 2936 and NGC 2937 are about 100,000 light years apart, which is close enough in astronomical terms. For comparison, our Milky Way galaxy and the closest galaxy, Andromeda, are about 2.5 million light years apart. Their first encounter began between 25 and 75 million years ago. Scientists predict that in hundreds of millions of years, NGC 2936 and NGC 2937 will merge into a single galaxy.

Earlier, NASA released an image of the protostar L1527 with a disk of material and clouds of gas. The image of the hourglass-shaped clouds, visible only in infrared light, was obtained using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam).