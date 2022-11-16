“With the launch of the first mission Artemis opens a new era for space exploration. Back on moon and establishing a permanent human presence is a very ambitious but possible project”. Thus Luigi Pasquali, Coordinator of Leonardo’s space activities, comments on the launch of the Artemis 1 mission which marks, after the historic Apollo missions, the return of man to the Moon.” How Leonardo we have demonstrated that we have all the necessary skills to be able to support the missions of European and global agencies and the development of a sustainable Lunar Economy: from orbiting infrastructures and pressurized modules created by Thales Alenia Space, to enabling technologies such as robotics and sensors developed in the Leonardo plants , up to the telecommunications and navigation services of Telespace” emphasizes Pasquali. Today’s launch, which took place at 7:47 Italian time, from the famous 39B launch complex at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, represents a success for the first Artemis mission, the NASA program in collaboration with the Space Agency European Union (ESA) with the aim of bringing the first woman and the next man to the Moon and one day reaching Mars.The new launch system (SLS) took off and took Orion, the new spacecraft with it which will spend the next few weeks in space to test all systems.Orion is equipped with the European Service Module (ESM) with the task of providing electricity, propulsion, thermal control, air and water to the vehicle.

Leonardo recalls that the ESM service module was created by the European Space Agency with an important participation of Italian industry. Approximately eighteen minutes after launch, as scheduled, the Orion vehicle’s solar arrays began to unfold, reaching an “X” configuration a few minutes later. Leonardo has created the high-efficiency photovoltaic panels (PVA) that make up the four “aIi” of the service module. These units absorb the energy generated by the sun, regulate it to obtain an even output and distribute it where it is needed. Each “wing” is seven meters long and is made up of three panels that power the on-board computers and electronics, but also the experiments. The total power supplied by the Orion panels is over 11Kw, which means that each wing could power an Italian home. The panels made in Italy by Leonardo have been designed to be launched in a “folded” configuration, to keep the system safe during this operation.

Leonardo has also built the power distribution and control units, systems that will help power Orion during the journey to the Moon, providing the energy needed for various functions of the capsule. Thales Alenia Space (joint venture Thales 67% and Leonardo 33%), on the other hand, took care of the structure and critical subsystems of the module, including protection from micrometeorites and thermal control. Orion, during this first mission without astronauts on board, will reach the Moon, circle our satellite and return to Earth in December to land in the Pacific Ocean. Leonardo again recalls that following the Orion vehicle’s journey around the Moon, together with the Italian Space Agency, there will also be the antennas of Telespazio’s Fucino Space Centre. With dishes of eleven meters in diameter, the antennas will receive real-time radio signals from Orion, which will travel up to 448,000 km away from the Earth, helping to track its trajectory. The data collected by Fucino will then be shared with NASA via the Asinet mission communications infrastructure, of which Telespazio is one of the main industrial partners, to demonstrate the ability to support tracking of future space exploration missions to the Moon and, in the future, to Mars. The great lunar adventure will require infrastructure, artificial intelligence, robotics, connectivity, services and operations, all skills that Leonardo, together with the joint ventures Telespazio (67% Leonardo, 33% Thales) and Thales Alenia Space (67% Thales, 33% Leonardo ), can make available.