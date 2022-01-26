Space Over the years, man has transported everything from an astronaut’s family photo and U.S. flags to stool bags to the Moon.

Objects have been on the surface of the moon for more than 60 years as a result of human activity.
Soviet Union sonar sent into space Luna 2 hit the surface of the Moon in September 1959 and shattered. It was the first object sent into space by man on the Moon.
The trick had been tried earlier in January of that year, however Luna 1 The probe passed the moon at a distance of 5,995 kilometers.
HS said on Wednesday that SpaceX’s seven-year-old rocket has been wandering into space, according to expert calculations, to hit the Moon in early March.
Read more: Experts: The runaway SpaceX rocket is on a collision course with the Moon
This is reportedly the first time a man-made object has hit the Moon “accidentally”.
Humanity throughout history, twelve people have stepped on the surface of the Moon on a total of six flights by the U.S. space agency’s NASA Apollo program.
The Atlantic According to the magazine, Nassa astronauts and unmanned ships have left numerous objects across the lunar surface. At the first revelation alone, the astronauts of Apollo 11 left more than a hundred different objects in the Sea of Tranquility.
For example, more than 70 spacecraft have been left on the moon, including moon cars, crew modules and sonar collided with the moon.
In addition, five U.S. flags on the surface, the boots of all the astronauts who walked on the Moon, two golf balls, 96 bags of urine, feces and vomiting, various cameras, empty space food packages, a photo of an Apollo 16 astronaut Charles Duken of the family, a silicone record full of speeches by world leaders and an aluminum memorial statue in memory of the people who died in space flights.
Spaceships have landed on the Moon in a controlled and uncontrolled manner over the years. Sometimes its surface has also been intentionally bumped into.
In October 2009 Nasa crashed an Lcross satellite into the Cabeus crater about a hundred miles from the Moon’s South Pole. The goal was to find out if there is any water ice below the surface of the Moon.
First, space debris was launched from the satellite to the surface of the Moon, causing the surface layer to rise. After that, Lcross had just over four minutes to analyze the quality of the substance raised by the collision before its own collision. Nasa’s analysis of the collision revealed that there is indeed water on the Moon.
#Space #years #man #transported #astronauts #family #photo #flags #stool #bags #Moon
Leave a Reply