With great admiration and pride, we heard the news that Noura Al Matroushi and Muhammad Al Mulla had chosen to join the Emirates Astronaut Program in its second session, to form together a new Emirati inspiration for Arab youth and new generations.

The numbers say: The selection process came from 4,300 male and female citizens who had applied for the program, 33% of whom were female, which clearly indicates that we have this large wealth of ambitious young people who are passionate about making the impossible, and who are ready to fly away with our dreams and aspirations.

Another thing that the numbers indicate is the success of the education process in our country and its strategy in creating minds and talents. It would not have been possible for our country to enter a new history that our youth would make and that would bring us before broad horizons of ambition and challenge, were it not for this developed educational climate, the institutional structure of scientific research and innovation, and behind it a political will, I knew the conditions of life in the future, and believed that science is the basis of progress, and that from Without it, ancient civilizations cannot resume their role.

As for being the first Emirati Arab astronaut, this is a new line at the beginning of the new ‘Biography of the Fifty’, written by the daughter of the Emirates persistently, to inspire all women in the region and the world, after assuming her appropriate place in the Emirati creativity system.

The second round of the Emirates Space Program indicates, once again, that we are forging ahead strongly in the field of space exploration and owning the reins of its sciences in the hands of the “children of Zayed” who are qualified to break into the future. Best for a human being.

We said it previously, and we repeat it today: When the UAE confirmed that it wanted to “resume Arab civilization”, it was not launching a marketing slogan or just words for local consumption. Rather, it said that out of its belief in itself, the potential of its children and its ability to compete with adults in the tracks of science, and the confident transformation into a knowledge economy. And the future.