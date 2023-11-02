Space | Norway opened a new satellite launch center

The purpose is to offer European countries additional opportunities for launching satellites.

in Norway a new facility for launching satellites was opened on Thursday, reports news agency AFP.

The aim of the facility located on the island of Andøya is to help European countries strengthen their launch capabilities for small and medium-sized satellites. The crown prince of Norway also took part in the opening ceremony Haakon.

In the future, the facility will have more launch pads. In the area in question, there has been a facility used for launches before, but only suborbital rockets and other devices have been launched from it. The old facility has been in operation since 1962 and has launched more than 1,200 suborbital vehicles.

First the ship launching from the new facility will be the ship of the German company Isar Aerospace. The final date has not yet been announced, but according to the company, its goal is to have the ship launched during this year.

Andøya is located in an ordinary area, which means that it is perfectly suited for launching small sun-synchronous satellites, for example.

The Norwegian government has supported the project Business Norway with slightly more than 365 million kroner, or about 30.1 million euros.

“Our goal is to create Andøya as Norway’s smart equivalent [Nasan Floridassa sijaitsevalle] For the Kennedy Space Center, around which a whole ecosystem can grow”, Business Norway representative Simon Flack said.