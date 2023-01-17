Thanks to one space technology advanced by Thales Alenia Space there Thailand activate a search and rescue system for the rescues of people who are victims of accidents on land, in the air and at sea. The joint venture Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) has in fact announced that it has signed a contract with Appworks, the first industrial contractor, for the supply to Thailand of a complete Search and Rescue (SAR) operational chain, based on the Meosar of Cospas-Sarsat. Thales Alenia Space explains that the solution will make it possible to instantly detect and locate any distress signal emitted by a Cospas-Sarsat radio beacon on land, in the air and at sea in a radius of 2,500 kilometers centered in Bangkok, mainly using the satellite positioning system of Galileo.

The joint venture notes that this solution also includes the provision of a Mission Control Center (MCC) dedicated to the management and distribution of alerts and a Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) to manage all search and rescue activities as a military , coast guards or rescue at sea. To achieve this unparalleled performance, Thailand will benefit from Thales Alenia Space’s innovative Meolut Next product, based on the disruptive approach of Phased Array antennas.

Thales Alenia Space points out that conventional Meolut systems, each equipped with six large satellite dishes in an area approximately the size of a football field, are capable of receiving signals from six satellites (one per antenna) while the Meolut Next solution, with its small antennas placed in less than 6 square meters, it tracks up to 30 satellites, thus significantly improving the detection capability of distress signals and increasing the coverage area. In addition, Meolut Next is able to detect distress signals up to 5,000 kilometres. The solution has already been chosen by the main users of Cospas-Sarsat – United States, Canada, France, European Union, Togo – over the past few years and is now operational, helping to save lives, as recently demonstrated in the Indian Ocean.

Indeed, on 18 November 2022, a Meolut Next antenna picked up the distress signal of the Asteria, a sailboat captained by skipper Tapio Lehtinen, which was taking part in the Golden Globe regatta, 2,000 kilometers south-west of the coast of La Réunion, well out of reach of VHF radios and other communication ranges. As the Asteria was sinking, Tapio only had time to don his survival suit and jump out to sea in the life raft while he activated his Cospas-Sarsat distress signal. Within 4 minutes, signal emissions from the Meolut Next pinpointed the vessel’s position, enabling rescue teams to rescue Tapio over the next few hours.

Benoit Broudy, Vice President of the Navigation Business of Thales Alenia Space in France, remarks that “this is the first contract for the deployment of the Meolut Next solution in Asia which is now present on four continents: the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia”. “Thales Alenia Space believes in space as humanity’s new horizon, which will make it possible to improve life on Earth by making it more sustainable. Saving human lives – observes Broudy – is absolutely part of our company’s aspirations and our significant contribution to search and rescue services offered by Cospas-Sarsat”.