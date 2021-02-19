Space Nassa’s space ATV sent unprecedented images of Mars: “An iconic image in the history of space exploration”

The U.S. Space Agency has released images sent from Mars by its Perseverance space ATV. Later, a panoramic image, video and sound from the red planet will also be promised.

The United States space administration’s Nassa space ATV has sent new images of Mars, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The Perseverance ATV, or Sisu in Finnish, landed on the surface of Mars on Thursday night. The robot equipped with cameras immediately sent two images of Mars and now more have come.

In one of the images, the descent of Perceverance is seen from above. The picture was taken at a time when the ATV was still in the air a couple of meters above the ground surface of Mars on its parachute. The image is the main image of this article.

A leading engineer involved in the design of the walker Adam Steltzer tells the BBC that the landing image will still become an “iconic image in the history of space exploration”.

In addition, Perceverance has sent a picture of the surface of Mars from its landing site on the crater of Jezero, showing Martian rock and an ATV wheel.

The stones in the picture seem to have small holes, which has made scientists wonder where the holes came from, says CNN.

The image taken by Perceverance shows the rock on the ground and the ATV wheel from the surface of Mars.­

Nasa has promised more detailed images in the coming days as it begins using its main science cameras. One of the main tasks of an ATV is to take panoramic photos so that the group that sent the sonar has a complete idea of ​​the ATV’s environment.

A video of the landing is also expected, as well as possibly also sounds recorded by the ATV’s microphones from Mars, which would be the first time.

With the help of the images, the researchers plan how Perseverance will slowly travel to the area that the researchers consider most important for the ATV. Perseverance’s main mission will last a little over two years, but it is likely to continue after that, like its predecessor, Curiosity.

“It’s been on Mars for the rest of its life,” a Nasa employee Steve Jurczyk said the news agency AFP. “These robots have used to be very reliable.”

Perseverance is another ATV weighing about a ton. It is already the Fifth Passenger sent to Mars. The first of these, Mars Pathfinder, landed on the red planet in 1997. To date, all ATVs that have visited Mars have been U.S..