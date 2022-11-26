Space | NASA’s Orion reached lunar orbit

According to NASA, it will take Orion about a week to circle half of the Moon’s orbit, after which it is supposed to leave the orbit and begin its journey home.

of the United States The NASA Orion spacecraft of the space administration reached orbit around the moon on Friday. NASA told about it on its website.

A little over a week earlier, the ship had started its journey from Florida towards the Moon.

The flight is the first part of NASA’s new Artemis flagship program. If the first phase is successful, later in the Artemis program there will be a manned flight to lunar orbit in 2024 and the return of humans to the surface of the moon the following year.

Now the ongoing unmanned test flight is to ensure that the shuttle is safe.

Orion is expected to land in the Pacific Ocean on December 11.