Space Nasa’s Mars mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of the red planet – now it has to survive the freezing nights itself

The United States space administration Nasa’s Mars mini-helicopter Ingenuity has been lowered to the surface of the planet and is preparing for its first flight, Nasa says.

The ultralight helicopter was attached to the underside of the Perseverance ATV. The ATV landed on Mars in mid-February.

“[Helikopterin] The 471 million-mile journey on the Perseverance ride ended with a 10-centimeter drop from inside the ATV to the surface of Mars. The next stage? Surviving the night “, tweeted Nassa Space Technology Jet Propulsion Laboratory late Saturday.

So far Ingenuity has been powered by Perseverance, but now it has to make its own. Of particular importance is whether the helicopter’s battery-powered heater can protect sensitive parts of the helicopter from the freezing cold of Mars, up to 90 degrees below night. The heater keeps the interior of the helicopter about 7 degrees on the plus side.

“It comfortably protects essential components, such as the battery and some sensitive electronic components, from very cold temperatures,” the helicopter project chief engineer Bob Balaram wrote on Friday.

The Ingenuity helicopter sits under the Mars ATV Perseverance in the picture taken by the Watson camera. Until now, the helicopter has been attached to the bottom of Perseverance.­

Over the next few days, according to Balaram, it will be checked that the helicopter’s solar panels are working and charging its batteries, and that the engines and sensors are working.

Ingenuity the first flight will take place no earlier than 11 April. The Martian atmosphere is only one-hundredth the density of the Earth’s atmosphere, making it more difficult for a helicopter to lift with its rotors. It helps, on the other hand, that on the surface of Mars gravity is only a third of the gravity of Earth.

The first flight will be simple: climbing to a height of three meters at a rate of about a meter per second, hovering for 30 seconds and landing.

A maximum of five progressively more difficult flights are planned for a month. The helicopter takes high resolution photos while flying.

The development of the 1.8-pound Ingenuity cost Nasa about $ 85 million, or about 72 million euros. If Ingenuity is made to work as expected, it could significantly change space exploration, as aircraft can move on the surface of planets much faster than ATVs and explore more difficult terrain.