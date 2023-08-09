Space | NASA’s manned spaceflight may be delayed due to SpaceX problems

A NASA representative is concerned about the completion of the landing system developed by SpaceX.

of the United States the Artemis III mission planned by the space administration NASA for 2025 does not necessarily include a manned landing on the surface of the Moon.

A NASA representative Jim Freen certain elements should be ready by then, especially the landing system developed by the space company SpaceX. If the system is not completed on time, the mission to be flown may be different than originally planned, according to Free.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX was selected to build the landing system, which is to be based on a version of the Starship ship developed by the company. However, Starship is still far from finished, and for example the ship’s test flight into orbit ended in a dramatic explosion in April of this year.

NASA representatives visited SpaceX’s facilities in Texas a few weeks ago. The goal was to get to know the state of the system developed by SpaceX and get a better picture of the company’s schedule.

Free says that after the visit, he is still concerned that SpaceX has not been successful in the launch and that this should be done many times before the rocket is ready.

Starship’s delay also has ripple effects because the spacesuit manufacturer needs to know how the suits connect to the spaceship. In addition, simulators must be built so that the astronauts can learn the ship’s systems.

Last in the first Artemis flight, an unmanned spacecraft orbited the Moon. In April, Nasa announced the four-person crew that is scheduled to fly around the moon in November of next year on the Artemis II flight.

The third Artemis mission has in turn painted NASA’s great return to the surface of the Earth orbiter. NASA has sent people to the moon for the last time in 1972.

The Artemis III flight has been planned for December 2025. This time, humans were supposed to land on the Moon’s south pole, where ice could be collected and turned into rocket fuel.

NASA’s longer-term goal is also to develop and test technologies for a possible future trip to Mars.