Space Nasa tries to take a sample from the surface of an asteroid – Kivimöhkäle may reveal how life arrived on Earth

To minimize the risk of collision, only 10 to 15 seconds are allowed for surface contact and sampling.

The United States space administration Nasa plans to make history on Tuesday when its space probe tries to grab a rock sample from the asteroid’s surface for the first time.

The target is a diamond-shaped asteroid Bennu traveling 334 million kilometers from Earth, orbited by Nassa’s Osiris-Rex probe for nearly two years.

The sonar orbits the asteroid about a mile from its surface. During the four-and-a-half-hour operation, the sonar descends toward a 16-meter-wide sampling area and then returns to orbit.

Only 10 to 15 seconds are allowed for surface contact and sampling itself to minimize the risk of collision. At that time, the sonar’s three-meter robotic arm aims to collect 60 to 2,000 grams of rocks and dust from the asteroid’s surface.

The goal of surface contact is to take place at 11.12 Finnish time. If all goes well, the probe will return with the sample to Earth in 2023.

Bennu is a small asteroid about 500 meters in diameter that orbits the Sun in 1.2 years and comes close to Earth every six years.

Bennu was chosen as the target of Nasa, among other things, because it is considered a time capsule about the past of the solar system. Conditions on the asteroid have remained the same for at least 4.5 billion years, meaning samples are collected from a time when the solar system was still in its infancy.

The darkness of an asteroid suggests that it has a lot of carbon on its surface and possibly also organic compounds. Organic carbon is a prerequisite for the life we ​​know.

In addition, asteroids have been thought to act as water carriers, transporting frozen water to Earth and Mars, among others. From the surface of Bennu water was found in measurements made two years ago.

An asteroid sample can thus help scientists figure out how water and the constituents of life once arrived on Earth.

Nassa’s Osiris-Rex probe arrived in Bennu’s orbit in 2018.­

Nasan The Osiris-Rex spacecraft was launched on a voyage in 2016, and it entered the asteroid’s orbit two years later in 2018.

When Nasa selected Bennu as its target, the asteroid was thought to have a flat surface, one that would be relatively easy to land on. Upon arrival, however, the images from the sonar showed that Bennu was full of large, dangerous boulders.

Nassa scientists have been looking for a suitable landing site for a long time, and in December 2019, the Nightingale crater (in Finnish, the nightingale) near the north pole of the asteroid was selected as the target.

In April and August, Nasa made two practice landings with a probe landed a few tens of meters from the surface of the asteroid.

Because the sonar is millions of miles from Earth, the signal takes about 18 minutes to travel from the asteroid to our receivers. With the help of the automatic system, the sonar lands on the surface of Bennu independently.

The sonar is able to assess whether the landing is safe based on the images taken from the target. If obstacles like big rocks hit in front, the sonar will automatically return to orbit to wait for a new attempt to land.

Nasa is already preparing for the failure of sampling for the first time. The next attempt to land would probably be in January 2021, when a sampling site (osprey in Finnish) would be planned.

All in all, the sonar can try to land three times, as there are only three bottles of nitrogen gas required to capture the sample.

Bennu was originally found in 1999 with the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope. The asteroid was named after the mythical deity of ancient Egypt. The bird depicted as a gray heron reflects the Sun, creation, and rebirth.

Bennu is believed to have formed hundreds of millions or billions of years ago, when it detached from a larger asteroid due to a collision. Unlike most asteroids in the solar system, Bennu does not orbit the Sun in the zone between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, but between Earth and Mars.

Now it travels an average of about 160 million kilometers from the Sun, while the Earth’s distance to the Sun is an average of 150 million kilometers. This means that Bennu walks very close to Earth from time to time.

In 2035, Bennu will be closer to Earth than the Moon. In the next century, the asteroid will overtake Earth so close that Nasa has classified it as dangerous. According to calculations, Bennu could strike the Earth with a probability of less than 0.04% during the years 2175-2169.

The aim of sampling is therefore to help determine how we can protect the Earth from asteroids in the future. Hitting the ground, Bennu would cause a crater a few kilometers in diameter.

However, there would be no large-scale extinction wave. Astronomers reviews according to the asteroid would have to be at least a kilometer in diameter to cause a global ecological disaster when it strikes the Earth.

It is believed that the asteroid, which may have contributed to the extinction of dinosaurs, for example, was about ten kilometers in diameter.

Nasa’s Osiris-Rex probe has taken accurate pictures of Bennu’s surface.­

Although the sampling attempt is the first for Nasa, however, it is not the first sample in space history taken from the surface of an asteroid.

Nasa was preceded by the Japan Space Agency (Jaxa), whose Hayabusa 2 probe arrived asteroid to Ryugun in June 2018.

A Japanese probe took a sample of a kilometer-diameter asteroid a year ago, and now the probe is on its way to Earth with a sample. The sonar is scheduled to arrive in December.