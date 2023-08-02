Space | Nasa: Signal received from the missing Voyager 2 probe

Nasa lost contact with the probe almost two weeks ago.

In the interstellar a signal has been received from the Voyager 2 probe traveling in space, the US space administration Nasa said on Tuesday.

Nasa almost lost contact with its famous probe two weeks agowhen commands sent to the probe caused its antenna to point two degrees away from Earth.

As a result, the connection between the probe and the ground was lost.

Nasa said on Tuesday that it managed to detect a carrier signal from the Voyager 2 probe. Also news agencies AP and AFP reported the detected signal.

However, according to Nasa, it is a weak signal, which does not yield the same amount of information as is normally obtained from a sonar.

However, the observation ensures that the probe is still working.

“The ship is also traveling on the expected trajectory,” says Nasa in its announcement.

NASA succeeded to catch the signal by taking advantage of several antennas in its antenna network. Voyager 2 sends data to Earth using a carrier signal.

NASA representative Suzanne Dodd described the detected signal to the AP news agency as a “heartbeat signal”.

NASA is still trying to get the Voyager 2 probe to turn its antenna towards Earth by sending commands in its direction.

However, this may not be possible, says Nasa in the press release.

If Nasa does not get Voyager 2 to reorient its antennas with its commands, we will have to wait until mid-October, when the probe will automatically reset its orientation.

The sonar is expected to point its antenna towards the ground during its automatic reset. Voyager 2 resets its antenna orientation several times a year, Nasa says.

Bridge the probe is currently traveling more than 19 billion kilometers from Earth in interstellar space. Its remoteness is illustrated by the fact that the signal takes more than 18 hours to reach the ground.

Voyager 2 was already launched into space in 1977. It has been used to study, among other things, the outermost planets of the solar system, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

The Voyager 1 probe, which was launched around the same time, is still in contact with Earth. According to AP, Voyager 1 is currently the farthest space probe from Earth.