Space Nasa sent into the space a € 20 million toilet designed specifically for women

The space toilet is designed for the next hot trip, but will initially be tested at the International Space Station.

The United States space administration Nasa launched a new type of toilet into space a little after four o’clock in the morning, which astronauts are supposed to use on their upcoming expedition to the moon.

A toilet made of titanium will cost $ 23 million, or about $ 20 million, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The device travels first with other cargo at the International Space Station, which is to be tested for its operation in a weightless space.

The operating principle of the toilet differs from that used in gravity rooms in that it absorbs waste directly from the human body. A new type of lymphatic system has been developed specifically for women, the BBC says.

European Space Agency Esa presents the space station’s old suction toilet with a video uploaded to Youtube:

Astronauts to protect privacy, the suction toilet is placed in a segregation in the same way as is customary in the Earth. You can also sit on the suction tubes on the leg straps and handles.

Urine can be processed back into drinking water.

The cargo ship carrying the toilet and other goods set sail early in the morning from Wallopsa Island, Virginia, USA. It is scheduled to return in December and incinerate tons of waste accumulated at the space station on its return journey.