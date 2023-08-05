Saturday, August 5, 2023
Space | Nasa regained contact with a probe that was lost 20 billion kilometers from Earth

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Space | Nasa regained contact with a probe that was lost 20 billion kilometers from Earth

A correction command was sent to the probe from Australia.

of the United States space administration NASA says having fully restored contact with the previously lost Voyager 2 probe.

An incorrect command was accidentally sent to the probe in July, as a result of which the antenna of the probe was pointed so far away from the earth that the connection was completely lost. The antenna only turned about two degrees, but that was enough to break the connection.

The connection was now restored when Australia managed to send an order to the sonar to correct its position.

The probe travels about 20 billion kilometers from Earth in interstellar space. Its remoteness is illustrated by the fact that the signal takes more than 18 hours to reach the ground.

Voyager 2 was launched into space in 1977. It has been used to study, for example, the outermost planets of the solar system, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

The Voyager 1 probe, which was launched around the same time, is still in contact with Earth. It is currently the farthest space probe from Earth. The probe’s distance to Earth is about 24 billion kilometers.

