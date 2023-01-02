The United States is in a space race with China and must “be careful” so that its rival does not gain a foothold and manages to dominate the lunar resources. NASA administrator Bill Nelson said this, warning of the risk that China could claim to “own” the resource-rich areas of the Moon. The competition between the United States and China, he added, is intensifying and the next two years could determine which country gets an advantage.

“It’s a fact: We’re in a space race,” Nelson said. “And it’s true that we’d better be careful that they don’t get to a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research. And it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, ‘Stay out, we’re here, this is our turf.’” Nelson cited Chinese aggression on islands in the South China Sea, where Beijing has established military bases, as evidence of its territorial ambition. “If you doubt it, look at what they did with the Spratly Isles,” he added.