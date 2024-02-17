Space | NASA is looking for volunteers to live “like on Mars” for a year

The experiment is performed entirely in a 3D-printed space, where spacewalking is simulated, among other things.

of the United States the space administration Nasa says in its announcement that they are looking for volunteers to “live like on Mars”. The experiment will start in the spring of 2025 and last one year.

The experiment is carried out on Earth, and its purpose is to simulate life on Mars. The long-term goal is that Nasa could one day send a man to Mars.

In the experiment, a group of four people live in a space of about 160 square meters at NASA's Space Center in Texas. The mode, named Mars Dune Alpha, simulates potential challenges encountered on Mars, such as resource shortages, equipment failures, and communication problems. In the space, a group of four practices, among other things, farming, habitat care and maintenance, and space walking.

Mars Dune Alpha is completely 3D printed. Inside, there are, among other things, working and living spaces and a health care room.

During the year, the plan is to monitor, among other things, the team's physical and mental health and, for example, stress tolerance.

Unfortunately, Finns do not get to experience living as a Martian: the search is limited to US citizens only. The applicant must also be between 30 and 55 years old and speak fluent English, and smokers are not allowed. Applicants are also required to have a suitable education and work background. The application period is until April.